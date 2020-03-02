‘Democracy on the Dock’ slated

The third and final session of the “Democracy on the Dock” discussion series, sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth), will be on Saturday, March 14, 10:15-11:45 a.m. at the Wilmington Public Library.

“Vision in Action” will be the theme of the seminar-style session, during which participants will explore the constitutional underpinnings needed to strengthen American democracy through the 21st Century and beyond. Attendance at the previous two sessions is not required.

A limited number of pocket Constitutions will be available for those who do not have their own. The Constitution is also downloadable from a number of websites and apps.

A.C.T. is a women-led, nonpartisan group committed to compassion and truth as fundamental values of our American democracy. For more information, visit www.actclintoncunty.org.

Jeff Twp. report available

The 2019 Annual Financial Report for Jefferson Township was recently submitted to the Auditor of State. This report is available at the office of the fiscal officer. If you would like a copy, please contact Donna P. Lansing, Fiscal Officer, at 937-302-0339 or ccjefftwp@gmail.com .

Veterans town hall meeting

A Veterans Town Hall Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the VA Medical Center, Building 9, Rec Hall, 17273 SR 104, Chillicothe.

Staff will be available at resource tables to assist with questions. All veterans are encouraged to attend.