BPD, prosecutor: Blanchester man allegedly raped 8-month-old

BLANCHESTER — A local man has been charged with alleged rape of his 8-month-old child.

Late Sunday afternoon a Blanchester resident reported to police that she believed her 8-month-old child had been raped by the child’s father, according to a news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“The father was identified as 29-year-old Steven Broughton, a registered sex offender,” stated Reinbolt. “Broughton fled the residence prior to police arriving. Officers later learned that he had been involved in a traffic crash in rural Clermont County and had been taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital.

“A Blanchester police officer took the child and his mother to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where (the child) was examined last (Sunday) night, while other Blanchester police officers interviewed witnesses and processed the crime scene into the night.”

He said the child resides with both parents in an apartment, which is believed to be where the alleged rape occurred.

Reinbolt said that on Monday morning he briefed the staff of Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer, and the prosecutor’s office approved the filing of a charge of rape against Broughton.

“A warrant was obtained for his arrest,” said Reinbolt. “In this circumstance, rape is a first-degree felony.”

Blanchester police officers went to Clermont Mercy Hospital with that warrant Monday afternoon, but were told that Broughton was being involuntarily admitted as a psychiatric patient, said Reinbolt.

“When asked to notify police when Broughton is set for release, Clermont Mercy staff maintained that doing so would violate the federal HIPAA act,” said Reinbolt. “At our request, the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office intervened and spoke with hospital representatives, who agreed to notify us before Broughton is released so that he can be taken into custody.”

Broughton https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_broughton.jpg Broughton