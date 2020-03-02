WPD investigates reports of thefts; paramedics revive overdose victim

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 3:17 a.m. on Feb. 27, emergency services responded to a Charles Street residence on the report of a female not breathing and possibly overdosing. Upon arrival, a female was found on the floor unresponsive and having labored breathing. The caller said the victim was dropped off by a male who then left. Narcan was given to the victim by paramedics and she responded. She was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• Police charged a 44-year-old male with theft after he was allegedly observed shoplifting a drill at a Progress Way store at 8:08 a.m. on March 1.

• At 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 29, a subject reported she hadn’t spoken to her daughter since the previous day and stated “that wasn’t normal.” A 35-year-old Martinsville male is listed as a suspect and the women’s shelter on East Locust Street was listed as the incident location.

• At 3:53 p.m. on Feb. 25, police were dispatched to a Howard Street residence in reference to a theft. A 57-year-old Sabina female advised that her daughter’s apartment had been broken into. The mother advised that her 34-year-old daughter’s TV was stolen and she didn’t if anything else was stolen.

• At 5:23 p.m. on Feb. 29, police responded to a storage unit on Cuba Road on a theft report. A 77-year-old male was listed as the owner and a 28-year-old male was listed as a suspect. The report indicates a hat was recovered and bolt cutters were stolen from the unit.

• At 9:50 a.m. on March 1, a business on South South Street reported $500 worth of “other property type” stolen.

• At 4:49 p.m. on March 1, police responded to a male and female fighting on Doan Street. According to the police, when units arrived, the female, age 31, “took off” running. Police were unable to locate her. No further action was taken.

• At 3:22 a.m. on Feb. 29, police responded to a theft report on West Main Street. Police spoke with a 55-year-old female who advised a female friend of her daughter’s attempted to take some of her belongings in a book bag and leave. The caller advised she was able to get “her important things back and the few small items that (the suspect) took were no big deal to her.” The caller requested units to monitor her house because the suspect “threatened to break her car windows,” according to the report.

• At 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 25, a 19-year-old Xenia male reported multiple items were stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it was on Rombach Avenue. The report lists an Apple iPhone, Watch 4, and the victim’s wallet with ID as the stolen items.

• At 5:42 p.m. on Feb. 28, a 25-year-old male reported his duffle bag was removed from his unlocked vehicle at his South Mulberry Street residence. The victim advised the bag contained “martial arts gear.”

• At 2:50 p.m. on March 1, a 21-year-old male reported $600 worth of “other property type” was stolen from his West Locust Street residence.

• At 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, police received a report of shoplifting occurring at a Progress Way store. A 40-year-old female was listed as a suspect, but no stolen items were listed as stolen.

• At 9:48 a.m. on Feb. 28, a 22-year-old male reported someone entered his vehicle overnight at his Clark Street residence. When police arrived, the caller advised nothing appeared to be missing. The report indicates there were footprints that “led to multiple vehicles but it did not appear that any other vehicles were entered.”

• At 12:57 p.m. on Feb. 29, a 39-year-old female reported her pills were stolen at a Doan Street residence.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

