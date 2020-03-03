3M Club learns the joys of aging

The Monday Morning Men’s (3M) Club at Ohio Living Cape May met Monday, March 2 and heard two speakers.

Michael Albright, co-chairman of the Wilmington City Municipal Income Tax Task Force, spoke to the groupabout a renewal income tax to be on the March 17 ballot. He stressed the fact that this is not a new tax but a renewal.

In simple language, the funds resulting from this tax pay for most of the Wilmington city governmental departments, primarily the police and fire departments, street maintenance, municipal court and a number of other departments. Most importantly — this is not a new tax.

Also speaking was a resident of Ohio Living Cape May, Glenn Orr, whose talk was entitled, “So you’re getting older; get over it.”

Aging with a lot of laughter was his main theme. He said he used to laugh at old people until he realized he is now one. “You do not get practice time for getting old. One day you wake up and you are there.”

He said he noticed how much loose skin he has accumulated under his chin and that he doesn’t go out on Thanksgiving because hunters may think he’s a turkey.

He also makes a lot of lists. Once he gave a list of his sins that was to go to his priest, but went to his grocer, and his grocery list went to his priest.

He spoke of a lady, 90 years old, who bought a new red hat. On a very windy day her dress blew up above her waist and she grabbed her new hat. When someone told her they could see everything under her dress, her comment was, “All that is over 90 years old, but my hat is new!”

His final comment was very simple: “The worst thing you can do is worry about aging, because in do time, it will all go away.”

Glenn Orr speaks to the Monday Morning Men's Club at Ohio Living Cape May.