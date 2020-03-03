Message to AM Rotary: City ballot issue won’t increase taxes

During the AM Rotary club Friday meeting, Brian Shidaker, City of Wilmington Service and Safety director, joined by Michael Allbright Police Chief Ron Cravens, presented the club with a detailed presentation about the 1.5 percent municipal income tax renewal that will not increase the current income tax rate. The tax renewal will be on the March ballot; if it passes, it will extend the current rate which expires at the end of 2021. The negative affect on Wilmington City Services if the renewal doesn’t pass will have a big impact on the police and the fire protection by the city, they said. They reminded attendees that this is a renewal and will not increase anyone’s taxes. From left are Allbright, AM Rotary President Brad Reynolds, Shidaaker and Cravens.

During the AM Rotary club Friday meeting, Brian Shidaker, City of Wilmington Service and Safety director, joined by Michael Allbright Police Chief Ron Cravens, presented the club with a detailed presentation about the 1.5 percent municipal income tax renewal that will not increase the current income tax rate. The tax renewal will be on the March ballot; if it passes, it will extend the current rate which expires at the end of 2021. The negative affect on Wilmington City Services if the renewal doesn’t pass will have a big impact on the police and the fire protection by the city, they said. They reminded attendees that this is a renewal and will not increase anyone’s taxes. From left are Allbright, AM Rotary President Brad Reynolds, Shidaaker and Cravens. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG_5543.jpg During the AM Rotary club Friday meeting, Brian Shidaker, City of Wilmington Service and Safety director, joined by Michael Allbright Police Chief Ron Cravens, presented the club with a detailed presentation about the 1.5 percent municipal income tax renewal that will not increase the current income tax rate. The tax renewal will be on the March ballot; if it passes, it will extend the current rate which expires at the end of 2021. The negative affect on Wilmington City Services if the renewal doesn’t pass will have a big impact on the police and the fire protection by the city, they said. They reminded attendees that this is a renewal and will not increase anyone’s taxes. From left are Allbright, AM Rotary President Brad Reynolds, Shidaaker and Cravens.