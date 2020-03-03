Clinton County commissioners continue to call on townships, villages

Clinton County commissioners are continuing to hold joint meetings with township trustees and village councils as an opportunity for commissioners to go around the county and hear what’s on the minds of elected officials and citizens. On Feb. 26, commissioners attended the Liberty Township Board of Trustees session and took this photo. From left in the front row are Commissioner Brenda Woods, Trustee Richard King, and Commissioners Clerk Diana Groves; and from left in the back row are Commissioner Mike McCarty, Trustees Ron Stryker and Andy Borton, Fiscal Officer Beth Hadley and Commissioner Kerry Steed. The commissioners’ upcoming joint meetings include 6:30 p.m. April 6 at the Chester Township Trustees’ session; and 6 p.m. April 15 at the Union Township Trustees’ meeting.

