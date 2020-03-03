EC celebrates FFA Week; in public speaking events

The East Clinton chapter participated in FFA Week last week as students dressed up each day, the chapter participated in community service, held a chapter meeting, and made breakfast for the teachers.

FFA officers came up with different dress-up days for each day: Tuesday was tie-dye day, Wednesday western day, Thursday FFA day, and flannel Friday. Almost all members participated for these days and all enjoyed it.

On Tuesday members went to the Nike Center to teach the students there about farm animals. They made posters and brought animals for Nike Center students to see. Members also helped these students create crafts that have to do with farm animals and farm equipment.

The meeting was held at the bowling alley. Members got together for a fun night of bowling and pizza. This was a great activity for members to bond and to get to know each other better.

Senior FFA members and officers made breakfast for the teachers on Thursday. These members got to school early to make sure all of the food was fresh.

Members made this breakfast to show how much they appreciate everything that these teachers do for them.

Public speaking

FFA members have been participating in several CDE’s recently — public speaking, ag communications, and ag sales.

The Ag Communications team came up with a presentation to sell local honey. Members are Reagan Walker, Carah Antek, Katie Carey, and Jenna Stanley. They got to participate in the state competition, where they received eighth place.

The team represented and marketed local honey from the Bee Wild Honey Farm. They would like to thank the Stewart family for the help with the presentation.

The Ag Sales team had to create a presentation on selling park benches. This team of Kori Kile, Brody Fisher, Lane Baker, and Jenna Stanley received sixth at districts.

Creed speaker Robbie Tilton made finals at districts and placed fourth overall. He had to memorize and present the FFA creed.

Maggie Mathews placed third at the sub districts for prepared speaking. Maggie wrote a paper on a topic of her choice, memorized it and presented it at sub-districts.

EC FFA members participated in public speaking events. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG_3317.jpg EC FFA members participated in public speaking events. Courtesy photos The Ag Communications team of Reagan Walker, Carah Antek, Katie Carey, and Jenna Stanley. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG_3303.jpg The Ag Communications team of Reagan Walker, Carah Antek, Katie Carey, and Jenna Stanley. Courtesy photos East Clinton FFA members enjoy FFA Week. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG_3310.jpg East Clinton FFA members enjoy FFA Week. Courtesy photos

EC members also in competitions