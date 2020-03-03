Impaired drivers sentenced in municipal court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 24, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2020:

• Chris Williams, 52, of Hillsboro, two counts of O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 360 days in jail (354 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 27, 2020 to Feb. 27, 2023, fined $2,150, assessed $270 court costs. Williams must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and destroy the operator’s licenses. No driving privileges granted. Two additional O.V.I. charges along with a fictitious registration, failure to control, hit-skip, and O.V.I.-suspension charges were dismissed.

• Andria Bingham, 32, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended form Feb. 26, 2020 to Feb. 26, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Bingham must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, destroy operator’s license, and grant driving privileges effective April 1, 2020. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Tanner Garen, 19, of New Vienna, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, driving under suspension, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The ‘physical control’ offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge and the ‘DUS’ offense was amended from a driving under 12 point suspension charge. Garen must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Jerry Trisdale, 54, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge. Additional charges of going 65 in 55 mph speed zone, driving under suspension-financial, and going 81 in a 55 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Zachary Santoro, 23, of Clarksville, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 27, 2020 to Feb. 27, 2021, fined $500, assessed $135 court cost. The offense was amended from an O.V.I charge. Santoro must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. Additional charges of failure to comply, obstructing official business, and a traffic light violation was dismissed.

• Dena Underwood, 55, of Clarksville, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of O.V.I.-‘blood low’ and failure to control were dismissed.

• Dalton Collins, 23, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Collins must have no contact with the victim.

