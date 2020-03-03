Clinton Countians indicted by Highland County

A Lynchburg man and a New Vienna man were each indicted by a Highland County grand jury Tuesday for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Highland County Justice Center.

Matthew Hornschemeier, 39, Lynchburg, was indicted on a third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and a fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Jesse Carpenter, 28, New Vienna, faced a similar indictment of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony; in addition to a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of heroin.

Autumn Curlonis, 20, Hillsboro, faces a three-count indictment of fleeing or eluding a police officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.

Other indictments include:

Alyssa M. Powell, 29, Midland, one-count each of forgery and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies.

Robert J.D. McBee, 30, Wilmington, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Laura Hunt, no age or address listed, on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, both third-degree felonies.

Jerry M. Campbell, Jr., 28, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Jerry G. Howard, 59, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Clint Reidmiller, 45, Pleasant Plain, illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Bryan Davis, 25, Lynchburg, failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Court-scales-of-justice.jpg