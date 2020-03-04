Clinton County’s Earth Day poster contest

In the left foreground are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods and Commissioner Mike McCarty pondering their picture picks in the annual Clinton County Solid Waste District’s Earth Day poster contest. Local student-artists grades K through 5 take part in the activity.

Judging was going on Wednesday morning in the Clinton County Courthouse for the annual Clinton County Solid Waste District’s Earth Day poster contest. County commissioners are asked to pick 10 winners from among the recycling-themed pictures created by local kindergartners through fifth-graders. The winning selections will be spotlighted in a 2020-2021 academic year calendar. This spring there will be a public event to recognize the winning young artists. In the right foreground is Commissioner Brenda Woods accompanied by Commissioner Mike McCarty choosing the winning artwork.