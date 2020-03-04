Outstanding Women of Clinton County honors 4 high school seniors

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee annually awards four scholarships — one each to senior students at Wilmington, Blanchester, East Clinton and Clinton-Massie high schools.

This year’s scholarship winners will be recognized Saturday during the annual event at the Roberts Centre. They are:

Eliana Tacoronte — Blanchester

Eliana found her life’s passion on a mission trip to Belize. While volunteering at the Belize Friends Boys School as a math and English tutor last March, she witnessed the great need for medical support in third world countries.

Eliana wants to meet that need, and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to major in advanced medical imaging technology as a stepping stone to medical school and her ultimate goal of becoming a surgeon. She would like to return to a similar region to provide medical services.

Here in the local community, Eliana volunteers regularly at Your Father’s Kitchen, as a member of the Wilmington Friends Meeting. She has been supportive at Blanchester school events and the Teacher Convocation, by supporting door and concession duties.

Between 2014 and 2017, Eliana built empathy for her foster siblings, by extending friendship and normalcy, and family stability. No one really understands the uncertainty of foster care until you share a meal, table, or home with others.

Growing up in a bilingual home has strengthened her interest in multiculturalism and global concerns. In 2018, Eliana traveled to Peru with her Spanish class, where she piqued her interest in Spanish culture and cuisine.

For the past two seasons, Eliana has been field commander of the Marching Wildcats. She is a four year scholar athlete, active in National Honor Society and school theater, and has traveled to Washington, D.C. to lobby as part of the Friends Committee on National Legislation.

Savannah Henderson — Clinton-Massie

In preparation for her future, Savannah is headed to Hocking College, and then Ohio University, en route to becoming an outdoor educator. Her camp counselor roles and canine training have taught her that some students learn better in non-traditional settings.

Dedicated to serving her local community, Savannah’s efforts have benefited the homeless and underprivileged — both humans and animals – through 4-H programs, Leadership Clinton, and church programs.

She took an active role in the Clinton-Massie food pantry renovation last year. Her LCYC group identified needed upgrades in refrigeration and shopping carts, raised the necessary funds, sourced and acquired the improvements.

Through 4-H, she has been active with Carteens, Camp Counseling, Junior Fair Board which has led to supporting the Ho Ho Shop, Cardboard City, Operation Christmas Child, Care Packages for the Homeless, and donations for local animal shelters.

During her high school career, Savannah has been a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Start with Hello Week, and Ark and More 4-H Club.

She was a delegate to Ohio Youth Capital Challenge and learned how to develop public policy, with some guidance from Ohio Senator Bob Peterson. Her team went on to present to a panel of judges at the Ohio State Fair where they were named state finalists.

Carlie Ellis — East Clinton

Following graduation from East Clinton, Carlie plans to study business, or agribusiness, but is still narrowing her school choices to a short list — Tennessee, Ohio State or Purdue. When you have this much personality, one must explore many options!

Active in the community, Carlie has served others through many organizations and events including: Project Trust Camp Counselor, 4-H Carteens, 4-H Camp Counseling, 4-H Junior Fair Board, Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative, and FFA.

Through East Clinton FFA, Carlie has earned her State FFA Degree and finished second overall in State Proficiency in Wildlife Management. At the Clinton County Fair last summer, Carlie earned 4-H’s Showman of Showmen by successfully showing all species — horses, goats, sheep, swine, beef, and dairy.

Through 4-H and Project Trust, Carlie has developed strong leadership and public speaking skills while encouraging students from different social, racial, and economic groups to work together. Building those friendships across school district and peer group lines has introduced many opportunities.

Other school activities include: four years as class president, five-time ECHS Scholar Athlete, three-year FFA officer, and student council vice president.

Samantha McCord — Wilmington

Upon graduation from Wilmington, Samantha plans to attend Ohio Northern University to become a pharmacist. She has been accepted into the direct entry pharmacy program through a series of personal interviews, which will allow her to obtain her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in six years.

Through her position as a Culinary Server at Ohio Living Cape May, Samantha has built personal relationships with residents and learned the importance of a cheery disposition. Those residents demonstrate the need for medical guidance, and balanced body chemistry, and motivate her towards her chosen career field.

Samantha has also served her community through Brake for Breakfast, Chalk the Walk, youth volleyball and basketball camps, White Gift, Project Trust, Cardboard City, serving meals annually at American Legion, and WHS blood drives.

Samantha’s school activities include the Student Council, Key Club, Interact Club, volleyball and basketball programs.

The 21st Annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County is sponsored by the Wilmington News Journal, with generous support from First State Bank, Peoples Bank, Wilmington Savings Bank, and Wilmington College.

Henderson https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Savannah-Henderson.jpg Henderson Ellis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Carlie-Ellis.jpg Ellis McCord https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Samantha-McCord.jpg McCord Tacoronte https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Eliana-Tacoronte.jpg Tacoronte https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_OWCC-2020-logo-3.jpg

OWCC awards annual scholarships