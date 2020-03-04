Blan FFA shows heart at Continental

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester FFA packed up a lesson plan and headed to the Continental Nursing Home on Feb. 19. The residents their got to learn about sheep, and you know what that means — wool!

The residents learned the terms that sheep are referred to based on their gender, and what we use their wool for.

After the residents learned all the important facts about sheep, they got to make wool hearts to give to their Valentine.

The residents really enjoyed this visit, and the members truly enjoyed spending time with them! A huge thanks for all of the help offered by members, and a thanks to the residents for coming.

A Continental Manor resident, Don, shows off his heart for Valentine’s Day. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG-1945.jpeg A Continental Manor resident, Don, shows off his heart for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy photo