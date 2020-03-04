CMH: Prepared, taking precautions regarding coronavirus

For more information, contact the Clinton County Health District or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors. We are continuing to work closely with the Clinton County Health District and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID–19).

Additionally, we are reviewing our facility’s emergency operations plan and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution.

While we have not evaluated OR treated any patients with this virus at our hospital to date, and there have been no confirmed cases in Ohio, CMH has taken the following measures to prepare, in accordance with CDC guidelines:

• Patients in the Emergency Department and inpatient units are screened based on their recent travel history.

• Personal protective equipment is available, including face masks and eye protection, for example.

• Hand hygiene products are easily accessible throughout the facility.

Importantly, all of the above are standard operating protocols that are in place year-round to help ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters our hospital.

Our clinical teams are trained on the proper procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of spreading any infectious disease, including COVID-19.

Additionally, our leaders have assembled a COVID-19 response team to focus prevention efforts and ensure CMH is consistently prepared for updated guidance on this evolving issue.

If we have any reason to believe a patient may have the coronavirus, our providers immediately implement the appropriate infection control measures in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. These include masking and isolating the patient, donning personal protective equipment (PPE) – inclusive of an N95 respirator mask, eye protection, gown and gloves – and ensuring environmental hygiene.

We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.

