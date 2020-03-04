WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 24, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2020:

• Jessica Sebastian, 30, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs.

• Mark Ingles, 28, of Washington Court House, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Ingles must take part in supervised probation.

• Autumn Golightly, 21, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs.

• Ronald Brooks, 33, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing were dismissed.

• Joshua Monnin, 36, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Aaron Jackson, 38, of Saint Paris, driving under suspension (O.V.I.), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Amanda Creamer, 44, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Scott Brannon, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, improper passing, failure to control, and an additional driving under suspension charge were dismissed.

• Jeffrey Butler III, 19, of Blanchester, underage consumption, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Damion Day, 19, of Fairborn, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Day.

• Chase Smith, 20, of Washington Court House, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

• Thomas Arnett Jr., 35, of Midland, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Steve Pope, 42, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A registration violation was dismissed.

• Zachary Drabik, 22, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a menacing charge.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg