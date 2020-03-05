Throwback Thursday: 1909 road trip

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 5, 1968:

National headlines

• ‘US Studies Next Move In Bid To Free Pueblo’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Administration officials are trying to determine whether any U.S. admission of guilt and apology to North Korea would win release of the intelligence ship Pueblo and 82 surviving crewmen captured six weeks ago. The basic problem President Johnson and his advisers face is whether the United States can or should admit and apologize for something — the Pueblo’s alleged intrusion into North Korean territorial waters — which officials say they don’t believe the ship did.”

• ‘Goldwater Won’t Support Rockefeller’

“Washington (AP) — Barry Goldwater, saying he could not support Nelson A. Rockefeller for the Republican nomination for president, has reported that nearly all of his 1964 team is working for Richard M. Nixon.”

Locally

• ‘Rash of Fires Brings Plea Not To Burn Trash’

“Area firefighters responded to 11 fire alarms Monday and today, most caused by the extra-dry foliage, Wilmington Fire Chief Harry Hague III said. Only one resulted in heavy loss, in Warren County where a barn was destroyed.” The first local alarm was at 11:40 a.m. when the Sabina Fire Department extinguished a grass fire on the Leo Snow farm on Carter Road, and 26 minutes later the Sabina and Wilmington departments doused a grass fire on the Roberts farm on SR 729 near Sabina. Twenty-two minutes after that one, the Sabina FD sent units to Ferguson Road in Fayette County for a grass fire on the Shaw farm. The Clarksville and Wilmington Fire Departments were also dispatched to other fires that day, as was Sabina’s.

• ‘Chamber Opens Member Drive’

“Team captains and members for the annual Wilmington Area Chamber of Commerce membership drive held a breakfast meeting at the Denver House this morning. President William Haines spoke on the work of the chamber, and drive chairman James P. Miller conducted the meeting, reporting that the chamber has 1,100 paid members now with a goal of 250 for the campaign workers. Team captains are J. Meredith Darbyshire, Phillip Haidet, Theodore Vandervort Jr., Richard Payne, A. Graves Williams Jr., Kenneth Meek, Roscoe Stratton and Arthur Borton.”

• “John Petty, Wilmington High School senior and the South Central League’s leading scorer, was unanimous choice as the honorary captain of the all-league team.”

• “The Marshall North Memorial Award was presented to Phil Snow, 5-7 senior guard from Sabina, at the Miami University basketball banquet Monday night at the University Center. The award is given by the Oxford Tomahawk Club to the player who has contributed to the advancement of Miami basketball. Snow was the team’s second leading scorer with a 17.3 point average. A crowd favorite, he came back from illness and injury several times this year to put on a series of sparkling performances, including his college career high of 32 against Kent State.”

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre was Clint Eastwood in “The Good, the Bad & the Ugly.”

• A Chenoweth Autos ad invited readers to test drive the new Oldsmobile Cutlass S, starting at $2,632.

This photo was taken in July 1909 and is labeled "Drive In Fisher's Car (L-R) Adda, Charlie, Richard, Margaret, Sarah, and Virginia." Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.