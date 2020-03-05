Blan Legion Auxiliary honors women veterans

BLANCHESTER — National Women’s History Month was the theme of the combined American Legion and Auxiliary meeting on March 2 at the Blanchester Municipal Building. Three local women veterans were honored.

The Legion performed an inspiring flag-folding ceremony with Butch Whitaker giving the meaning of each fold. The folded flag was then presented by A.L. Chaplain Calvin Martin to Angie Arnold on behalf of her mother, Helen Lovass, who was a WWII WAC.

Lovass knew German and was able to interpret for the German POW’s, among other things.

Margarete “Corky” Tedrick was the second women veteran honored. Tedrick served during the Korean War in the medic field and spent time in Cuba.

Tabitha “Tabby” Short was the third women veteran to be honored. Short was in the Navy. She spent most of her time in Jacksonville, Fla. and also spent time in Cuba.

Short is waging another battle currently with her health. Her tenacity as a soldier makes her a real fighter.

The three women were each given a red rose and candy as a token of their appreciation for service to our country.

Two of the ladies were not able attend due to health, so the rose and gifts were laid on their special chair. The gifts were presented to these two the next day at their home.

The American Legion and Auxiliary would like to thank these ladies and all women this month for serving in the armed forces of the United States.

If any women veteran or their husband would like to join the American Legion Auxiliary, Marion Unit 179, Blanchester, please contact Linda Mider, President, at lrmider@gmail.com.

