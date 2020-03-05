Blanchester PD: Local motorist runs over car

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester man with a long history of traffic offenses ran not into, but over another vehicle Tuesday night, according to Blanchester police.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a N. Mill St. resident reported that his car had been literally run over by another vehicle while parked in front of his home.

“Ptl. Kristen Jeffers responded to the call, and saw that the man’s blue Acura had, in fact, been run over by another vehicle, and learned that the driver who caused the damage had left the scene,” according to a news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“In addition to seeing tire tracks on the hood of the vehicle, she observed the transfer of the letter “S” from the tire of the offending vehicle imprinted on the Acura. Officers interviewed neighbors and were able to determine the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m.”

He said that on Wednesday evening, Ptl. Jeffers received a tip indicating the vehicle that caused the damage could be found at 217 W. John St.

“Ptl. Jeffers went to that address, where she observed a blue Jeep parked in the driveway with damage consistent with being involved in the crash, including having raised white letter tires with the scuffed letter ’S’ on one of them,” said Reinbolt.

He said the driver of the Jeep was found to be Brian Johnson, 59, of 217 W. John St.

“Johnson admitted striking the vehicle, claiming he was accessing the Jeep’s ashtray at the time of the crash,” said Reinbolt. “When asked why he didn’t stop to report the accident, Johnson said he did not want to stop because he thought he struck a dog in the street.

“Johnson has an extensive driving record including 17 traffic violations — which include three OVI offenses — two accidents and eight license suspensions,” Reinbolt added. “Ptl. Jeffers charged him with operating a motor vehicle without reasonable control and leaving the scene of an accident.”

He will answer these charges in Clinton County Municipal Court.

The photos detail the damage caused to the Acura.