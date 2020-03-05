First trial set in relation to January shooting death in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A trial date has been set for one of four men charged in a shooting death.

Scheduled for four days, a trial will begin May 19 for Kevin Noe Jr., 21, of Wilmington. The date was set on Wednesday by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.

Noe is one of four men charged in relation to the shooting death of 23-year-old Layne Hall of Blanchester in January. Noe was charged along with Christian Terry, 22 and Corey Ruffner, 22, both of Wilmington, and Joshua Lee Williams, 18, of Xenia.

Noe, Ruffner, and Terry were charged with alleged murder, involuntary manslaughter, and robbery. Williams was only given a murder charge.

Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard “Rick” W. Moyer alleges Williams was being robbed and, although it is not alleged that Terry, Noe or Ruffner purposely killed Hall, it is alleged they were part of a robbery attempt against Williams that ended in Hall’s death.

Moyer indicated that if Terry, Noe or Ruffner had not taken part in initiating a robbery, the alleged murder would not have occurred. The indictment indicated that Williams “did purposely cause” Hall’s death.

A court-filed affidavit by a Wilmington police detective alleges that phone texting between Hall and Terry is evidence of a planned armed robbery.

The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in a parking lot of Brownberry Drive in Wilmington. Wilmington police officers went to the scene on a report of gunfire. Hall died of a gunshot wound to the upper chest, according to a law enforcement affidavit.

Court documents allege Hall, as well as Terry, Noe and Ruffner, all rode together in a car to meet someone at the Brownberry Apartments parking lot in Wilmington. Allegedly after the four arrived, the person they were to meet pulled up in a car, and after that is when the gunfire occurred.

According to the investigator’s affidavit, Terry was allegedly in possession of a firearm registered to him. Terry advised police he “always carries a firearm for protection” according to the affidavit.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

