SWAT team dispatched to Brownberry Drive; 3 taken into custody

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police SWAT team members and regular officers responded mid-day Thursday to the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive in the city to serve a warrant.
After a reported barricade situation, two males and one female were placed in custody.
The warrant is through the Xenia Police Department.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also was on the scene.
The News Journal will report further details as they become available.
