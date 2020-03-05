Posted on by

Lovely Lenten Lunch at Wilmington UMC


Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall in downtown Wilmington on Wednesday featured yummy chicken and noodles with all the trimmings and lots of hard-working volunteers cooking, serving, and packing up to-go orders and delivering them. The lunches continue on Wednesdays through Lent from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; donation is $7. The menu for March 11 is glazed pork loin, hash brown casserole, broccoli casserole, roll and butter, and apple crisp. For carryout, call 937-382-1465 and ask for the kitchen. They also deliver within city limits. Proceeds go to local nonprofits and international missions that pertain to women, children and families.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_lunch-5-1.jpgTom Barr | News Journal

