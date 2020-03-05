Community Action names new director

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. Board of Trustees has announced a new CEO for the agency.

Effective March 1, Jane Newkirk succeeded Dean Knapp, who had been the Executive Director of the agency since April of 1976.

According to Randy Riley, Board President, Newkirk has been with Clinton County Community Action since 1988 and has worked in various departments, with her most current position as Executive Assistant/Housing Manager.

She graduated from Wellston High School and, after moving to Wilmington, attended Southern State Community College. She currently resides in Wilmington with her husband, Mark.

She has been active in community involvement and serves on the RACI (Residential Advisory Council, Inc.) Board as well the Compliance Advisory Committee for the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

Newkirk said she is excited to continue working with local agencies and the community to build partnerships that will in the end enhance lives of Clinton County residents.

Clinton County Community Action, which has been in operation since 1965, offers a variety of programs benefiting Clinton County residents including: Housing, Emergency Food Pantry, Emergency Medical Transportation, Head Start, Home Weatherization Assistance, HEAP (utility assistance), Home Delivered Meals, Congregate Meals, Transportation for Seniors, Homemaking Services, Socialization for seniors, exercise programs as well as a CARS program.

