Great Oaks offers summer career camps

Preparing for 9th or 10th grade? Turn this summer into an adventure!

Spend a week learning about a career – maybe something you dream about doing – in a fun setting. Get your hands dirty and gain a little experience with options like cooking, exercise science, digital art, animal care, web applications and game development, construction welding and more.

Great Oaks Summer Career Camps are available for students preparing to enter the 9th or 10th grade and living in a Great Oaks affiliated school district.

The 5-day camps are 9 am to 3 pm, and give students the chance to learn more about a career with hands-on activities. The dates, locations, and topics are:

• Diamond Oaks Career Campus, 6375 Harrison Ave., June 1-5

Camps available: Mini Makeover (cosmetology), Kitchen Creations (culinary arts), Heavy Metals (welding and advanced CNC manufacturing), and Fun with Raspberry Pi! (web applications and game development)

• Laurel Oaks Career Campus, 300 Oak Drive, Wilmington, June 8-12

Camps available: Mission Medical (health sciences), Communicate with Art (digital arts and design), and I Built That! (construction and heavy equipment)

• Live Oaks Career Campus, 5956 Buckwheat Road, Milford. June 8-12

Camps available: Start Your Engines (automotive technology), Communicate with Art (digital arts and design), Digital Defenders (IT systems and cybersecurity), Critter Care (veterinary assisting), Kitchen Creations (culinary arts), and Mini Makeover (cosmetology).

• Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, 3254 E. Kemper Road, June 1-5

Camps available: It’s a Wrap (digital arts and design), Wired for Success (electricity and construction), Mini Makeover (cosmetology), Mission Medical (exercise science and dental), To the Rescue (health and surgical technology), and Be a Teacher (early childhood education).

Tuition is $50 per camp.

For more information or to register: www.greatoaks.com/camp .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Great-Oaks-50-year-logo.jpg