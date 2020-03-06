Pork Pride 4-H elects 2020 officers

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, Feb. 23 with 34 in attendance. President Jami Dailey called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m. Taylor Garringer led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Isaac Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge.

The members and advisors introduced themselves. Mikala Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report. Mindy Pinkerton gave the Treasurer’s Report.

We then held an election of officers. Your 2020 Pork Pride Officers are President Stanley Chesney, Vice President Gregary Achtermann, SecretaryKatie Pittman, Treasurer Taylor Garringer, and News Reporter Kai Alexander.

Randy Pinkerton did a demonstration on the questions that the group did for homework. He showed pictures from his mission trip a couple of years ago. He also went over dates for 2020, online enrollment needs in the computer by March 15; dues are $15. If you need a book, let Mindy Pinkerton know and discussion about swine projects this year.

Fundraisers and Community Service and t-shirt ideas were discussed.

Gregary Achtermann did a demonstration on child safety and passed out Child Safety Kits. These need to be updated every 6-8 months. You can download an application on your phone also.

The next meeting is Sunday, March 8 at 6 p.m. with Gregary Achtermann leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance, Taylor Garringer leading us in the 4-H Pledge, Mikala Hatfield and Taylor Garringer having demonstrations, and Taylor Garringer having snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m. The group then enjoyed wonderful snacks that Jami Dailey brought.