Celebrate WHS seniors Leading the Way

WILMINGTON — Join Wilmington High School Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Engineering and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an open house 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Chamber of Commerce, 21 N. South St.

Don’t miss this opportunity to network with Project Lead the Way seniors and fellow business and community members as we celebrate the second class of graduating senior students who have completed all four years of PLTW classes — Rory Bell, Cameron Coomer, Chance Cresswell, Dalton Garrison, Wyatt Goff, Gabriel Jones, Mason Klamroth, Jordan Macik, Elijah Martini, Zachary Conner Mitchell, and Grant Pickard.

Light refreshments will be served.

Project Lead the Way

Project Lead the Way is a rigorous four year program to prepare students to pursue degrees in engineering. Project Lead the Way (PLTW) is the leading provider of rigorous and innovative Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education curricular programs used in high schools across the U.S. — including our very own Wilmington High School.

PLTW’s comprehensive curriculum for engineering has been collaboratively designed by PLTW teachers, university educators, engineering and school administrators to promote critical thinking, creativity, and innovation and real-world problem solving skills in students.

The hands-on, project-based engineering courses for high school engage students on multiple levels expose them to areas of study that they typically do not pursue, and provide them with a foundation and proven path to college and career success.

PLTW Engineering is a satellite partnership between Wilmington HS and Great Oaks Career Campuses. We have now fully implemented the program offering four courses at the high school level- Intro to Engineering Design, Principles of Engineering, Digital Electronics, and Aerospace Engineering.

