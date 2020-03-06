WHS bowlers striking Columbus

Wilmington High School senior Grant Pickard (left) bowls at the Division I OHSAA Boys Bowling Championship tournament Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl as his teammates and coaches look on. The News Journal will keep you updated with final team and individual standings.

Wilmington High School senior Grant Pickard (left) bowls at the Division I OHSAA Boys Bowling Championship tournament Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl as his teammates and coaches look on. The News Journal will keep you updated with final team and individual standings. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_bowlers-page-1.jpg Wilmington High School senior Grant Pickard (left) bowls at the Division I OHSAA Boys Bowling Championship tournament Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl as his teammates and coaches look on. The News Journal will keep you updated with final team and individual standings. Mark Huber | News Journal