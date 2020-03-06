Ohio’s first lady helps launch local literacy program for kids

BLANCHESTER — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited the Blanchester Public Library Friday to help launch an early childhood literacy program in Clinton County.

“This is such an exciting day in Clinton County,” said DeWine, “2,600 children from birth up to age five can now enroll to receive a new book in the mail each month from the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. These books will help put Clinton County kids on the starting line to success when they start school.”

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library (OHGIL) — through its partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library — is working to put more books in the hands of local children to ensure that every student enters kindergarten ready to succeed.

Not all children have digital or internet access in their homes. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library ensures children are receiving a new book every month regardless of their access to the internet or their family’s ability to travel to their local library.

Beginning Friday, March 6, you can register your preschool-age child at: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/ .

Also, donors can choose to sponsor many children or one child for as little as $25 a year.

There are several ways donors can make a gift to the Imagination Library Fund at the Clinton County Foundation. Its website www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org has a Giving portal where anyone can make a credit card donation to the Imagination Library.

Donors can make a one-time gift, or they may set up an account and an incremental amount will be debited monthly. Others may choose to write a check or give cash.

The Foundation’s mailing address is P.O. Box 831, Wilmington, OH 45177. If a donor has any questions about the Imagination Library fund, they can call at 937-566-1634.

For more information on the program overall, visit ohioimaginationlibrary.org/ .