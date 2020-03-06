East Clinton students make a pledge of inclusiveness

East Clinton students and staff from preschool up to high school participated in the Spread the Word National Day of Awareness sponsored by the Special Olympics and r-word.org.

This campaign focuses on the use of positive language to create a more inclusive world.

Staff and students across the district had discussions about the importance of language and the value of people regardless of their differences. Various students signed pledges online, signed posters, and shared their experiences regarding the value of positive language.

Many Astros pledged to spread kindness by using inclusive language.