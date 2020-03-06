CCSO: Incidents at ECHS investigated

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 27, deputies received a report that a substitute teacher, “assaulted a student in the hallway after a verbal confrontation” at East Clinton High School on Larrick Road. Superintendent Eric Magee confirmed with the News Journal that the incident occurred and is being investigated. “There were no injuries to the student,” said Magee. “The substitute was immediately removed from assignment.” Magee added while the Sheriff’s Office is handling an investigation, a report was also made to the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Professional Conduct. “Our expectation is that all students and staff are treated with respect in all interactions,” said Magee. The substitute teacher, a male subject from Wilmington, was charged with alleged assault (M1), a Clinton County Municipal Court affidavit indicates. According to court documents, the teacher was walking down the school hallway and witnessed two students in an apparent disagreement. The suspect approached the victim and “pushed him to the wall hitting his back on a handrail, causing (the victim) to fall towards the ground,” the affidavit says. The suspect then pulled the victim towards the wall, “pushing him again against the hand rail on the wall.”

• At 12:27 p.m. at Feb. 26, deputies received a report of a subject making threats to “blow up” at East Clinton High School on Larrick Road. No further details were listed in the report. Col. Brian Prickett of the Sheriff’s Office told the News Journal the suspect was a student. The case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review. Prickett believes charges will be filed.

• Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence after responding to a domestic incident at a residence on State Route 380 in Chester Township at 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. According to the report, a 60-year-old female was assaulted by the suspect — her daughter — causing her to “suffer several major injuries.” The suspect also assaulted one of the arresting officers by kicking and punching them, according to the report.

• Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Carbon Hill male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession after a traffic stop around State Route 380 and 73 West at 2:53 a.m. on March 2. According to the report, the suspect was found to be suspended with outstanding warrants and in possession of a used syringe.

• At 3 p.m. on Feb. 27, deputies responded to a Nauvoo Road residence in Clarksville on a receiving stolen property report. A green Chevrolet truck belonging to a 62-year-old Jamestown female was located and recovered. No further details were listed.

• At 1:32 p.m. on March 3, a 58-year-old Dayton male reported his .45-70 caliber rifle was stolen from his property on West Champlin Road in Washington Township. The rifle was valued at $1,300.

• At 6:17 p.m. on Feb. 29, a 25-year-old Midland female reported two known subjects were staying at her South Broadway Street residence without permission while she was away.

• At 12:13 p.m. on Feb. 29, a 45-year-old Midland male reported his live-in girlfriend’s 28-year-old son “keeps showing up at the house and refuses to leave.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewjs.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574