Three from Thursday standoff remain jailed

WILMINGTON — The three people barricaded in an apartment — causing a SWAT situation and standoff after police had attempted to serve a search warrant Thursday — are all in jail.

Xenia Police had secured a warrant to search for evidence in an identity fraud investigation at an apartment on Brownberry Drive with assistance from Wilmington Police late Thursday morning.

But it turned into much more as the three people in the apartment barricaded themselves and forced Wilmington police officers and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies to secure the neighborhood, assemble a SWAT team, and eventually force the three out after shooting tear gas canisters into a second-story window.

A man and a woman surrendered to police soon after, and much later the other male was handcuffed.

One local member of the SWAT team received reported leg injuries after a fall in the apartment building.

Information on what charges the three are facing in relation to Thursday’s incident haven’t been made available, but both of the men are currently in the Greene County Adult Detention Center in Xenia.

Brandon Michael King, 29, was already facing multiple felony counts that are “Awaiting Court Action” in Greene County, according to that county’s online court records. Those include: three counts of burglary — one each of a felony 2, felony 3, and felony 5; a felony 5 of breaking and entering; a felony 4 of theft; and a parole violation.

Thaddeus “Teddy” Knapp, 38, already faces an OVI charge in Greene County listed under “Awaiting Court Action.”

Jennifer Roush, 39, remains in the Clinton County Jail.

Knapp https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Teddy-Knapp.jpg Knapp Roush https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Jennifer-Roush.jpg Roush King https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Brandon-King.jpg King