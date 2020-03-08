OSHP: Hillsboro pedestrian struck and killed

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday at approximately 10:50 p.m. on US 62 in Hillsboro.

Preliminary investigation indicates a gray 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling north on US 62 in Hillsboro being operated by Bryce A. Young, 20, of Hillsboro. A pedestrian, Douglas L. Goodrich, 56, of Hillsboro, was walking in the roadway and struck, the OSHP stated.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

Paint Creek Fire and EMS, Hillsboro Police Department, and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Alcohol or drug use are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.