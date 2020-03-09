Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, Feb. 14. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees have been informed on illness reporting requirements unavailable. Ranch dressing 44°F, soup 44°F, pork 44°F, chicken 48°F (walk-in cooler). Person in Charge stated door has been open due to delivery; stated will monitor/check and adjust temperature if needed. Spray bottle with cleaner is missing name label. Label added.

Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable. Employee beverage cup missing lid on prep table. Walk-in cooler and chicken prep cooler missing thermometer. Ice scoop handle found in ice. Maintenance tool (Black & Decker drill with attachment) used to mix food. Only food rated equipment may be used. Black residues on inner guard in ice making machine. Plumbing at mop sink is leaking onto floor. Lid missing on trash receptacle in women’s restroom. Grease accumulated on side of fryers. Dust accumulated on ceiling near walk-in cooler. Soda spillage on floor at bar near soda bib rack. Light bulb nonworking in vent hood. Light bulb nonworking in walk-in cooler. Faucet at prep sink is broken. Sludge accumulated under mop sink (near corner). Coat is on food shelf; keys, phone, cigarettes on prep table; employee personal items must have designated space separate from food supplies and prep area. Sauces/seasonings out of original container missing labels.

Follow-up: March 6.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 13. Dial for rinse temperature not working properly. Wall/ledge behind dish machine has black residue. Floors under equipment are dirty. Vent hood above dish machine not collecting all steam/vapor. Lots of steam throughout kitchen when running. Please have vent hood checked to ensure it is working properly. No employee with manager certification in food safety.

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, Feb. 14. Yogurt parfaits marked incorrect date/time label. Corrected. Shredded lettuce time sticker was expired. Corrected. Food employee with facial hair was not wearing beard nets. TCS RTE food not marked with correct date or time mark. Toxic material was not properly stored.

• General Denver Hotel, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 20. Critical: Food container storing hamburgers had broken, cracked lid.

Head cook had facial hair with no restraint. Floor beside grill and around dish machine and by ice machine had some debris on floor.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Restaurant-Inspections.jpg