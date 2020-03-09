WPD reports: Multiple thefts, arrests, and attempts to resist arrest

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police arrested two males — a 27-year-old from Jeffersonville and a 28-year-0ld from London — for alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report on Progress Way at 12:36 a.m. on March 5. According to the report, over $57,756 worth of items were stolen.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer when police responded to a domestic incident on Prairie Avenue at 9:54 p.m. on March 5.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct at a Florence Avenue residence at 9:36 p.m. on March 2. Police seized two marijuana bongs, according to the report.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old Xenia female for allegedly resisting arrest and possessing drug abuse instruments while responding to a 911 check out on Prairie Avenue at 10:43 p.m. on March 6. The suspect was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old Martinsville male for alleged theft and obstructing official business after police responded to a shoplifting report at a Progress Way store at 4 p.m. on March 2.

• Police arrested a 45-year-old male for alleged theft after responding a suspicious person report at 11:46 p.m. on March 7. According to the report, the suspect was seen walking on South Walnut Street. Police stopped the suspect and informed him that he had been charged him with theft. When being arrested, the suspect advised that he had a hypodermic needle in his coat pocket. After retrieving the needle, the suspect was transported to the Clinton County Jail. After that, the jail called and advised they found another needle in the suspect’s book bag.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old male for an alleged zoning violation after responding to an open door at Grant Street at 7:32 p.m. on March 8.

• Police charged a 43-year-old Sabina female for alleged theft and a 37-year-old Clarksville female for alleged complicity at a Progress Way store on 9:43 p.m. on March 3.

• Police charged a 45-year-old male for alleged theft after responding to a theft report on South South Street at 7:28 a.m. on March 6. The report indicates jeans and a hoodie were stolen from a 21-year-old Wapakoneta male.

• At 8:11 p.m. on March 2, a female called in saying she hadn’t heard from her daughter — a 35-year-old Martinsville female — in a couple of days. Police contacted the Greene County Hospital but they advised they didn’t anyone listed there with that name.

• At 7:58 a.m. on March 5, police received an assault report taking place on Valley Street. A 25-year-old Sabina female was listed as the victim and a 23-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the suspect.

• At 6:45 p.m. on March 5, police received a report of an assault on Linhof Road. A 66-year-old male was listed as the victim.

• At 10:33 a.m. on March 2, police responded to the report of property damage at on Columbus Street. Upon arrival, police made contact with a 40-year-old male residence and his girlfriend. They advised that a white male subject with a black jacket, fur hoody and dark hair entered the yard using the fenced gate and then damaged the window glass to the bathroom. The subject then took off running northbound on Wall Street. Caller also stated they observed the suspect riding a black moped which appears to have a white seat and possibly damage to tail light. They advised the headlight sits really low close to the front fender and it also had silver wheels.

• At 11:14 a.m. on March 2, a 71-year-old female came to the police station to report that she was told that someone had stolen some checks from her residence a while back. The victim stated that yesterday she observed a check clearing at the bank for $445 and that the suspect was a 45-year-old New Vienna female. The victim stated the suspect forged her name on the check and cashed the check at the bank. Mary spoke with the bank who updated her with check information.

• At 7:44 a.m. on March 2, a 56-year-old male reported a theft at his business on West Main Street. Police collected blood samples on the driver side of a vehicle where items were stolen. “It is believed the suspect injured himself while removing the tire and left blood marks on the door,” the report states.

