Blan Alumni banquet set; scholarships available

BLANCHESTER — The Executive Committee for the Blanchester Alumni Association is preparing for the annual Alumni Banquet, which will be held on May 23 in the Blanchester Middle School Gymnasium.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Reservations for the banquet will be mailed to alumni for whom we have a current address; if you do not receive an invitation in the mail, please call one of the committee members to update your address.

Dinner and festivities cost $25 per person. You can also send in your reservation through email and pay at the door. Reservation forms can also be found on the Blanchester Facebook page and Blanschools.org. Contact Ellen Binkley Hill at 937-728-1289 or Laura LeMaster Summers at 937-689-1709 for more information.

If you cannot attend the banquet, please consider sending a donation for the scholarship fund.

Scholarships available

Any Blanchester student who is preparing to graduate from Blanchester High School and/or the Great Oaks Career Campuses is eligible to apply for the Alumni Association Scholarship. Selections will be made by committee members and the recipients will be announced on the day of the Senior Awards Ceremony.

Consideration will be given based on academic performance, involvement in schools sponsored activities and involvement in community related activities. Pick up an application from your high school counselor, fill it out, and return it to your counselor before April 15.