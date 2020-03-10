BPD: Woman acting erratically charged

BLANCHESTER — Shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday police were called to the Friendship Acres apartment complex at 901 E. Cherry St. on a report of a woman acting erratically.

Ptl. Ian Courtney asked for assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, as the other on-duty Blanchester police officer was dropping off a prisoner at the county jail from an earlier arrest, according to a news release from Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“Ptl. Courtney arrived and spoke to witnesses at the complex who reported the woman, who they identified as Cassondra Richardson, was walking around talking to herself and had entered a resident’s apartment uninvited through an unlocked exterior door,” stated Reinbolt. “Ptl. Courtney was aware that Richardson is not a resident of the complex and has been informed by complex management that she is not permitted to be on the property.

“Ptl. Courtney located Richardson inside a hallway of the 901 building talking to herself,” Reinbolt continued. “Richardson believed her purse was her baby and that her children were trapped inside an apartment in the complex. Ptl. Courtney placed Richardson under arrest after a brief struggle.”

Reinbolt said that Ptl. Sarah Luken arrived at the scene and searched Richardson, finding “a pipe used to ingest illegal narcotics as well as suspected narcotics among her possessions.”

Richardson, 27, was charged with criminal trespass and was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

