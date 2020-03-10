WPD probes breaking and entering, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 10:54 a.m. on March 4, a 57-year-old male reported a breaking and entering at a property on Wayne Road. According to the report, $2,925 worth of items were stolen including a chain saw, clothes, a helmet, and keys.

• At 9:55 p.m. on March 8, a 44-year-old male requested a unit respond to his residence on Belmont Avenue, advised a breaking and entering at his residence occurred. He advised the basement door was open, and the house was torn up. The report indicates it was possible larceny. The victim advised that his back door to his residence was locked when he had left. He advised that when he arrived home it was open and he believed someone stole some of his items. The report did not list a suspect nor the items stolen.

• At 8:58 p.m. on March 8, a 43-year-old male report his saw was stolen on Friday at his North Spring Street residence. He advised that he had video of the subject. The officer observed the video but you could not see the subject’s face on the video; it appeared that the subject knew where the camera was and hid his face. The victim advised that he would like the incident document for insurance.

• Police charged a 45-year-old male for alleged theft after responding to a theft report on South South Street at 7:28 a.m. on March 6. The report indicates jeans and a hoodie were stolen from a 21-year-old Wapakoneta male.

• At 10:42 a.m. on March 6, a 53-year-old male reported his wallet and other miscellaneous were stolen from him at a park on North South Street. A 46-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

• At 8:05 p.m. on March 8, police made contact with a 19-year-old male at the park on Marlena Drive on a theft report. The victim advised that he was playing basketball and he left his wallet on the bench. He advised when he was done playing basketball he went to get his wallet and the money ($60) was gone. He advised that he asked his friends if they had taken his money and all of his friends said no. He advised that he wanted the incident documented.

• At 11:33 p.m. on March 2, a 55-year-old Harveysburg female reported her wallet with her cards and ID were stolen. A 23-year-old Hillsboro male was listed as the suspect.

• At 9:10 a.m. on March 2, police received a burglary report taking place on North Lincoln Street. A Michael Kores purse belonging to a 23-year-old female was listed as the stolen item.

• At 6:28 a.m. on March 6, a 50-year-old male reported his black Craftsman toolbox was taken from his vehicle while at this residence on Richardson Place.

• At 10:10 a.m. on March 3, police received a report of breaking and entering at a business on West Main Street.

