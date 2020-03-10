BREAKING: Wilmington College to suspend activities for 2 weeks beginning Monday due to COVID-19 concerns

WILMINGTON — In response to recent concerns over the COVID-19 (Corona) virus, recommendations by State of Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and the State Department of Public Health, Wilmington College (main campus) will be suspending all activities for a period of two weeks beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

the school made the announcement early Tuesday evening.

The Cincinnati State Branch campus is remaining open at this time because Cincinnati State Technical and Community College is continuing with its on campus classes. More information on the status of the external branches will be communicated via Blackboard to branch students and via the Vice President for External Programs.

At this time, the College is planning on resuming activities on Monday, March 30 at 8 a.m. However, given the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation, it is possible that this suspension of operations may last longer than two weeks.

During the time that the College is closed, only essential personnel will be allowed access to campus. Faculty, administrators, and staff will be working remotely on how to reconfigure courses to accommodate this suspension and provide as minimal interruption as possible. Students will not be allowed to return to campus until the College reconvenes its instructional activities.

All College-sponsored travel is currently canceled during these two weeks. Additionally, all Alumni related events scheduled for March are canceled. If necessary, we reserve the right to cancel events as we gather more information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

