Southern State temporarily suspends face-to-face courses

State officials have been consulting with medical experts regarding the COVID-19 virus and are taking aggressive steps to prevent the spread of this potentially fatal virus among our state’s population.

In response to Governor DeWine’s recommendations to colleges and universities yesterday, Southern State Community College is taking the following action:

Courses taught on Southern State’s campuses will be cancelled March 16-20 as the College organizes efforts to move select courses to a virtual learning environment for the week beginning March 23.

Online classes and those taught in local high schools or offsite locations, however, will continue as scheduled. Students who have internships, clinical experiences, and directed practices should report as scheduled unless otherwise notified by their facility.

Students enrolled in courses on one of our campuses will be contacted next week by college personnel regarding their specific courses and should continue to check the web site for the most current news and information.

The College is closed for spring break for the remainder of this week. Southern State campuses will operate on a modified operational schedule through April 3 and any changes will be posted on the College’s website at www.sscc.edu/ .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_SSCC-logo.jpg