Sheriff’s deputies find drugs, respond to overdose, probe thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 7:10 a.m. on March 6, a 43-year-old Midland female reported a burglary occurring at her residence on Main Street. The items stolen included two rings, 32-inch TV, a Playstation 4, 9mm bullets, three firearms, a computer system, and an iPhone.

• At 9:10 p.m. on March 8, an 88-year-old Clarksville female reported her 32-inch TV was stolen from her residence on State Route 380 West, Vernon Township.

• At 2:16 p.m. on March 5, deputies responded to Cemetery Road in Martinsville on the report of a trailer being stolen. A 64-year-old male from Keesport, Pennsylvania, observed someone messing with his 1999 Shasta Camper the other day. When the owner returned the next day, the trailer was missing. A tire iron and a smoked cigarette were collected as evidence.

• At 1:07 a.m. on March 9, during a traffic stop around Baker Road on State Route 350 West in Clarksville, a suspected stolen item was located. Deputies seized a DeWalt 20V impact driver.

• At 1:13 a.m. on March 9, deputies and emergency services responded to a drug overdose on State Route 72 North in Sabina. Deputies located a white paper with a powder substance inside. No further information was listed.

• At 7:35 p.m. on March 7, a 44-year-old Loveland male reported a 30-pound propane tank was stolen off his camper when it was at State Route 350 West in Clarksville.

• At 1:10 a.m. on March 8, during a traffic stop around Westboro Road and Shawnee Trace Road in Green Township, for a left of center violation, deputies found suspected drugs. A clear bag with a crystal substance was listed as being seized.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574