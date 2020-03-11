Pub: Wilmington News Journal
Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020
Issue 51, Volume 183
Price: $1
Bar Code Last 4 Digits: 0901
Sections: 1
Pages: 10
Comics/Puzzles Pages: 2
News Contact: Tom Barr (cell) 513-508-4399 (PLEASE TEXT FIRST; call if needed)
Backup News Contact: Gary Huffenberger (cell) 937-725-9441
Sports Contact: Mark Huber (cell) 937-725-8726
___________________________________________
PAGE 1 — A16 template
WNJ.031220.Skybox.Thursday
Please place jumps on Page 4 or after if possible
1) WNJ.031220.LCYC.graduation 14.6” (with 3 photos; Main Art: “entire class 2”; Downpage: “wilmington”; Jump: “Bexlie and Cathy”)
2/side) WNJ.031220.WC.to.shut.down 7.9” (with logo, + small photo for jump)
3) WNJ.031220.twps.money 8.9” (with small photo)
4/side) WNJ.031220.Muni.Court.Day2 16.0” (with standing art)
5) WNJ.031220.razing.mulberry 4.5” (with 1 photo: whichever fits best; each can be cropped a bit if it can go on Page 1)
WNJ.031220.Index
ˆ
PAGE 2 OBITS/NEWS (Deadline 4 p.m., all in by 4:15)
WNJ.031220.Paid.Obit.Juilfs 6.3” (with photo)
WNJ.031220.Paid.Obit.Coates 5.0” (with photo)
WNJ.031220.Death.Notice.Davis 1.2”
(Birth) WNJ.031220.Birth.McGraw 2.8” (with photo)
Local as much as possible please
ˆ
PAGE 3 NEWS++++++
MUST: WNJ.031220.history.center.meeting 6.6” (with 1 photo: #7578; rest Web Only)
Local as much as possible please
ˆ
PAGE 4 NEWS+++++++
MUST: WNJ.031220.Ruffner.Federle 15.5” (optional standing art)
MUST: WNJ.031220.TodayInHistory 13.3”
MUST: WNJ.031220.Letter.Tinkler 10.2” (with YOUR View kicker)
Fill rest with Local as much as possible please
ˆ
PAGE 5 NEWS/JUMPS++++++++++
Fill as needed; Local as available
ˆ
LOCAL CONTENT FOR INSIDE++++++++
MUST: WNJ.Community.Calendar (Please run through March 18 or so only)
MUST: WNJ.Public.Meetings (Please run through March 18 or so only)
MUST: WNJ.031220.Throwback.Thursday 13.5” (with photo)
MUST: WNJ.031220.SSCC.no.classes 6.3” (with logo)
MUST: WNJ.031220.CCSO.report 9.1” (with logo)
WNJ.031220.BPD.druggie 7.2” (logo optional)
WNJ.031220.Kiwanis (standalone)
WNJ.031220.blan.alum.scholarships 7.4” (with logo)
ˆ
FILLER ONLY AS NEEDED for Inside Pages:
WNJ.031220.SNAP.scam 3.9”
WNJ.031220.ohio.indoor.gatherings 15.6”
WNJ.031220.marquee.news.journal (standalone)
WNJ.031220.gas.prices 13.3” (with graphic)
ˆ
COMICS PAGE
ˆ
PUZZLES PAGE (with AP entertainment filler)
ˆ
PAGE 8 SPORTS B12 TEMPLATE
1_WNJ031020.EC.fieldhouse 10 inches (With Photo)
2_WNJ031220.WR.statepreview 57 inches (With FactBox, With Photo)
NOTE: Depending on length, use either of the following in this slot with NFL first choice
3_WNJ031220.NFL.proposals 20 inches
3_WNJ030320.MLB.rookies 32 inches
PAGE 9 SPORTS
1_WNJ031220.leadingoff 9 inches
2_Jumps from Page 8
3_Filler Below As Needed
4_AP As Needed
PAGE 10 SPORTS
1_Jumps from Page 8
2_WNJ031220.GBK.mcgrawresigns 13 inches (With Logo)
3_Filler Below As Needed
4_AP As Needed
=
FILLER
AP Latest on XAVIER basketball if by deadline (930 tipoff)
WNJ031020.TEN.faucettsigns (Stand Alone)
WNJ031120.TEN.amburgysigns (Stand Alone)
WNJ031120.ATH.mcmillan 9 inches (With Logo)
WNJ031220.FBC.salaries 18 inches
WNJ031220.MLB.lottoprove 25 inches
WNJ031220.SOC.equalpay 22 inches
WNJ031120.NHL.bluejackets 30 inches
WNJ031120.RAC.inpits 30 inches