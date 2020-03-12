Throwback Thursday: States home

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 12, 1945:

National headlines

• ‘YANKS WIDEN BRIDGEHEAD ACROSS RHINE’

“PARIS (AP) — German broadcasts said four First Army Divisions of more than 40,000 troops widened the Rhine bridgehead today to more than two-and-a-half miles. Slowly but steadily, American arms flooded across the Rhine — much of it by the shell-raked Ludendorff bridge at Remagen and some by assault boat — in a race against German artillery trying night and day to break the span which put the Allies onto one of the main roads to the Ruhr.”

• ‘300 Superfortresses Blast Nagoya’

“(AP) — Tank-led American invasion forces swept aside meager Japanese resistance in the southwestern corner of the Philippine archipelago today as 300 Superfortresses poured incendiaries on the aircraft city of Nagoya in their second midnight raid on Japan in 48 hours.”

Locally

• ‘Lt. Richard Constable Is Killed’

“1st Lt. Richard A Constable, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Constable of Blanchester, was killed in action February 14 in Manila with the 37th Division, his parents were informed by the War Department Saturday. Holder of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals for heroic achievement and wounds suffered on Bouganville, Lt. Constable had been in the South Pacific almost three years with the 37th Division.”

• ‘Broadcast Says Cramer Prisoner’

“Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Cramer of 511 West Main Street, Blanchester, received a telephone call Friday morning from E.E. Alderman, Dayton, informing them that their son, Cpl. Donald Cramer, 26, who had been missing in Germany since December 21, 1944, had been given over a Berlin shortwave broadcast as a prisoner.”

• ‘Blanchester Man’ Brother Killed’

“Cpl. Samuel P. Melish, 20, brother of Joseph A. Melish of Blanchester, was killed in action over Luzon January 28 while serving as a Marine Corps bombardier gunner.”

• ‘Glass Killed in English Channel; Family of Near Sabina Gets Word’

“After almost a year of wondering, Mr. and Mrs. David V. Glass of Jasper township, Fayette County, east of Sabina, now know in a general way how their son, T/5 John Perrill (Happy) Glass, 40, graduate of Sabina High School and former Wilmington College student from 1927-30, met his death.

“He was aboard a ship which was attacked and sunk by enemy naval craft off the southern coast of England.” They were advised that he was buried in England and his grave recorded.

• The Wilmington Eagles basketball team kept up its winning ways in the Miami Valley Open Tournament at the Wayne Avenue Markethouse Sunday afternoon, defeating the strong Osborn team, 39 to 28.. Bill Drake led the Eagles in the scoring department with 10 points, while Ad. Copeland and Garland Kirk made nine.”

This photo states that it is of the “States home” in Wilmington, taken sometime in the early 1900s “where the jail now stands” (presumably in downtown Wilmington). Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG_6800.jpg This photo states that it is of the “States home” in Wilmington, taken sometime in the early 1900s “where the jail now stands” (presumably in downtown Wilmington). Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County Historical Society