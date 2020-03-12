Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St. New Vienna, Feb. 24. Follow-up. Critical: Foods had date marks; however, expiration time frame is not correct. Ready-to-eat TCS food opened/made must be consumed, sold or discarded within 7 days.

Light bulb/heat lamp nonworking in Nemco heat cabinet. Person in Charge has bulb onsite for correction. Containers/packages of food for retail sale missing labels. Microwave had food splatter on inner surfaces. Nemco cabinet had debris accumulations. Dust accumulated on wall near Nemco food warmer.

Follow-up: March 23.

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, Feb. 24. Follow-up. Critical: packaged sandwiches and food on display missing labels (ingredient info).

Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Light bulb nonworking in display case on sales floor. Lid missing on dumpster. Pile of old facility furnishings behind dumpster — remove to prevent pest harborage. Condensation on ceiling in walk-in cooler (deli). Ceiling surface is peeling in walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: March 23.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowe’s Drive, Feb. 26. Follow-up. Four previous violations have been corrected. Currently have not received application and license fee for retail food license for 2020. All license applications and fees due by March 2, 2020.

Critical: Cheese cups on warming unit were 113°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above). On the wings cooler, the chicken tenders were 44°F. the sandwich/side cooler, sausage was 47°F (Must be kept cold at 41°F or colder). Bags of celery were dated Feb. 13.

Evidence of dead roaches along back wall at the facility. Please contact licensed pest control operator. Employees working in kitchen with no hair restraints. Front door missing on ice machine. Cove molding missing by beer cooler. Door of freezer walk-in not closing properly

Follow-up: Approx. March 25.

• The Diner, 149 W. Main St., New Vienna, Feb. 24. Basket of raw bacon stored on top of ready-to-eat food containers at prep table. Person in Charge removed. Corrected. Several food items missing date marks (sausage gravy, potatoes, ribs, etc.). PIC stated stickers are available and need to be implemented.

Box of napkins stored on floor. Food handler was not wearing hair restraint. Seals on doors (2) of True reach-in cooler are separated. Water accumulating in pan from prep cooler. PIC stated repair is scheduled. Microwave inner surfaces had food residues. Trash receptacle in employee restroom missing lid for sanitary napkin disposal. Ceiling has areas of peeling paint from previous roof leak.

Follow-up: March 23.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 25. Critical: Working containers of sanitizer solution and cleaners missing name label. Person in Charge will label.

Duct tape used on drain at prep sink (intended to guide water into drain) — duct tape is not durable/good repair. Contact plumber for advice to help water flow and maintain correct air gap on food prep sink.

• MacD’s Pub, 1400 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 21. Follow-up.

Screws in ice making machine are rusty. Floor missing tile/damaged in front of cooking equipment. Floor tile missing in room with soda bib

Follow-up: April 3.

• McCoy’s Catering Service, 280 W. Curry Road, Wilmington, Feb. 26. No concerns at time of visit.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 26. Three previous violations have been corrected. Shelves rusted in deli walk-in cooler. Bottom of deli meat case rusted. Standing water under hose bib in bakery area.

