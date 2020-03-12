Planned hotel reaching new heights in Wilmington

These are artist renderings indicative of the planned five-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel on Holiday Drive in Wilmington, between the existing three-story Holiday Inn Express and the four-story Hampton Inn & Suites. ALT Architecture Senior Associate Brian Weaver said they were very challenged by the size of the lot to have enough rooms in the space, and that’s why they opted for a five-story hotel (rather than the four-story in the image). The new exterior prototypes of TownePlace Suites by Marriott have a soft beige color, with some grays and black in it. The top image is of the hotel’s front, while the bottom image is of the back. Developers are hoping construction starts in April.

These are artist renderings indicative of the planned five-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel on Holiday Drive in Wilmington, between the existing three-story Holiday Inn Express and the four-story Hampton Inn & Suites. ALT Architecture Senior Associate Brian Weaver said they were very challenged by the size of the lot to have enough rooms in the space, and that’s why they opted for a five-story hotel (rather than the four-story in the image). The new exterior prototypes of TownePlace Suites by Marriott have a soft beige color, with some grays and black in it. The top image is of the hotel’s front, while the bottom image is of the back. Developers are hoping construction starts in April.