The New Vienna Buckeyes 4-H meeting scheduled for March 12 is canceled due to the fact that the Ohio Extension Office has announced that all 4-H chapters are not allowed to hold any meeting until after March 30, due to the coronavirus. Please forgive us for the inconvenience. Also a reminder from the New Vienna Buckeyes 4-H chapter. Please remember to wash your hands and if you feel sick please stay home.

Submitted article