As a precaution, Caesar Creek Flea Market closed until further notice

In accordance with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s recent press conference, Caesar Creek Flea Market will be closed until further notice. We value the safety and health of our vendors, our customers and our employees.

This difficult decision was made in response to the Ohio Department of Health’s measures to address the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We will continue to accept donations for the FriendShop in the blue bin located between Buildings 2 and 3 while we are closed.

We will keep you updated as to when we will be back open to the public. Please let us know if you have any questions or concerns, please contact our office at 937-382-1660.