Clinton County Health District: NO case of coronavirus here; President declares national emergency

WILMINGTON — As of mid-afternoon Friday, there were six Ohio counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Renee Quallen with the Clinton County Health District, who was authorized to speak on behalf of the Clinton County health commissioner, Clinton County is not one of those counties with a confirmed case, contrary to a rumor.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 159 persons “under investigation” (tested but awaiting results), according to the Ohio Department of Health website.

President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said, “I am officially declaring a national emergency.” He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said he was also giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

Trump spoke as negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure Friday.

“This is a work in progress. We are working as fast as we can to put the support systems into place that need to be there,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday. “You can’t write laws to cover every situation. People need to take some responsibility, and we’re seeing it happen. People are getting it.”

DeWine also said Friday afternoon, “Daycares: We are not closing them at this pint, but it could happen in the future. Parents using daycares should start thinking about what their alternatives could be.”

For more information, including preventive measures you can take, visit the ODH website at http://bit.ly/2wUcYcK .

