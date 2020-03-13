Clarksville man receives 3-year prison sentence

WILMINGTON — A Clarksville area man received a 36-month prison sentence for several felony convictions.

Clarence F. Tucker Jr., 46, of Clarksville, was found guilty of breaking-and-entering (F5), grand theft of firearms (F3), having weapons while under disability (F3), and possessing buprenorphine (F5).

“Defendant has a troubling criminal history dating back over two decades,” stated Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck.

The Ohio Risk Assessment Report reflects that Tucker has a high risk of being a repeat offender, according to court papers.

When Tucker was sentenced this month, there were felony charges pending in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

The Clinton County crimes of grand theft and of having weapons while under disability were committed when the defendant was out on bond by the Clinton County Municipal Court.

According to indictment papers, Tucker stole a Wolf SS black muzzleloader and a Pursuit muzzleloader from Walmart on Oct. 13, 2019, leading to the grand theft charge and conviction.

In an unrelated case, Kyle D. Huston, 27, of Wilmington, was given a 21-month prison sentence for receiving stolen property (F4), non-support of a dependent (F5), and failing to appear in court (F4).

The theft victim was present for the sentencing hearing.

The conviction for non-support relates to Huston’s conduct during a 24-month period.

There were two claims against Huston for restitution. In the non-support case, the defendant is ordered to make restitution in the amount of $4,325; and in the receiving stolen property case, he is ordered to pay $2,500 restitution.

The property that was stolen in the case was a 2006 Honda Accord.

The following also were recently sentenced in Clinton County Common Pleas Court:

• Krystal Bennett, 33, of Midland, was convicted of four counts of theft from a protected class (one count an F4, three counts an F5). She was placed on community controls for a two-year term, including a suspended six-month jail term. She was granted credit for already serving three days in custody. Bennett must also pay all the court costs.

• Jacob A. Arnold, 27, of Sabina, who originally was convicted of theft (F5) and of forgery (F5), has been re-sentenced in the case and had his community control term extended. The community control term now is scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2021. He also is now admitted to the Clinton County You-Turn Recovery Docket (the local drug court). Further, he was given credit for serving 32 days in jail.

• Karen Marshall, 52, of Cincinnati, who originally was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs (F5) and of failing to appear in court (F4), has been re-sentenced in the case and had her community controls continued. One condition of her community controls is that she take part in the STAR Community Justice Center residential programming. Further, she was granted credit for spending 61 days in jail in the case.

