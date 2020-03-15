BREAKING: DeWine orders all restaurants, bars closed indefinitely by 9 p.m.; carry-out and delivery only; He says daycares may be next to close

COLUMBUS — “We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted at 3:42 p.m. Sunday.

He said that establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery — “What we can’t have is people congregating and seated.”

He added, “I’m aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can’t tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this.

“Every day we delay, more people will die. If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in #Ohio will not hold up. The loss won’t only be those impacted by #COVID19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues.

“No one alive has seen anything like this, so it’s understandable that it’s taking awhile for people to wrap their heads around this. It’s my job to be as honest as I can with people and tell our citizens what we know when we know it.”

DeWine also said, “I’m pleading with parents: If you have children in daycare and can keep them home, please do it. To close daycares overnight won’t work, but it’s coming.

“I’ve tried to signal that daycares will eventually be closed. But, our healthcare systems need to be staffed. You’ll start to see healthcare facilities creating their own daycares

“What we’ve done this week is drastic action, but we’re taking these steps to save lives. W/ no intervention we could expect 40%-70% of our population would contract this virus. We’ve made dramatic interventions to make a difference & stop our healthcare system from imploding.”

“To assist Ohio workers directly impacted by the #COVID19 health emergency, I will issue an executive order that makes several changes to Ohio’s unemployment law and state agency policy.

“Ohio currently has a 1 wk waiting period before an individual can receive unemployment. In order to expedite the payments to impacted Ohioans, we are waiving the waiting week so that workers eligible for unemployment benefits will receive them for the first week of unemployment.”

The Ohio Development Services agency stated Sunday: “The @SBAgov Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will enable #OhioSmallBusiness to apply for low-interest loans up $2M to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue. If applicable – send contact info to BusinessHelp@Development.Ohio.Gov .”

