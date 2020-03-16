LOCAL POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS/CLOSINGS

City utility billing office policy

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington utility billing office (at 69 N. South St.) will remain closed to walk-in customers for the duration of the emergency.

Payments may be made through:

• Mail: Utility Billing Office, 69 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177

• The drop box just inside the City Hall South Street door

• Online via the Utility Billing page at www.wilmingtonoh.org

Requests for other services can be made by calling the Utility Billing Office at 937‑382-5711.

Libraries closed

Public libraries throughout Clinton County are closed indefinitely.

CCGS meeting cancelled

The March meeting of the Clinton County Genealogy has been cancelled. Also, the genealogy library will be closed for the present.

No April Fools 5K

The Health Alliance of Clinton County has decided to cancel the April Fool’s 5K/1 mile event.