Clinton County and Wilmington services uninterrupted; offices open but with limited public access

WILMINGTON — Both the City of Wilmington and Clinton County asked residents Monday not to go to their respective government offices at Wilmington City Hall or the Clinton County Courthouse unless really necessary.

The City of Wilmington assures residents that all city services are operating normally and there will be no interruption to safety and service response nor any interruption of city services; however, the public’s access to city facilities has now been limited due to precautionary measures taken.

“We’re all still here,” said City Administrator Marian Miller. “We’re just modifying public access” to the city building.

And “if it can wait, please be patient,” she added.

She encourages residents to email one of the following addresses if you have any questions; they are all being monitored by the City:

• mayor@wilmingtonoh.org

• HR@wilmingtonOH.org

• PublicService@wilmingtonOH.org

She said that reservations and rentals of the Moyer Community Room have been cancelled for at least two weeks.

Clinton County Municipal Court at the Wilmington Municipal Building is closed to all cases except new arrests; current court cases scheduled will be heard in April.

Meanwhile, Clinton County Commissioners on Monday declared, as a precautionary measure, a state of emergency for Clinton County, effective Monday, March 16.

In consultation with the Clinton County Health District and the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), and in support of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive order declaring a state of emergency for the State of Ohio, the Clinton County commissioners have determined that it is in the best interest of the county to take necessary precautions before COVID-19 cases are identified in the area to prevent the spread of the virus.

County offices do remain open during normal business hours.

“But we strongly encourage the public to conduct business by phone, mail, fax or by email. We suggest that all citizens call offices prior to visiting and to limit in-person visits to only business that is necessary to conduct at this time,” according to a news release from the Office of the County Commissioners.

“We wish to assure everyone that we have the necessary talent and resources to successfully work through this issue together,” the release added.

The release stated the county is monitoring the situation closely with daily updates, and will advise as to any changes that occur.

