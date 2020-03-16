BREAKING: DeWine recommends tomorrow’s in-person primary voting be moved to June 2

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that Tuesday’s in-person voting be moved to June 2.

However, because he does not have the power to make that decision, “A lawsuit will be filed to postpone the election until June 2, 2020. In the meantime, voters would still be able to request absentee ballots. It will be up to a judge to decide if the election will be postponed,” said DeWine.

“Ultimately it is not fair to make people pick between their health and constitutional rights,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “Voters can vote by mail, and this will help us achieve the goal that people maintain their constitutional rights safely.

At a news conference held Monday afternoon at the statehouse, DeWine also declared that, “Today we will be issuing an order to close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state until further notice. This will take effect at the close of business.”

On the recommendation to change the date for in-person voting, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose added, “The health and safety of Ohioans is not negotiable.”

“I believe when we look back on this, we’ll be happy we did this,” said DeWine. “The votes that have already been cast will still be counted — and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future.”

For more information including the latest updates, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833-427-5634.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine flanked by state officials at Monday's press conference.